Campaign for clean air: Residents, NGOs unite in fight against Koradi Plant expansion

Nagpur: A coalition of 15 NGOs, activists, and members of a residential society, operating under the banner of ‘Koradi Climate Crisis,’ has voiced serious concerns regarding the proposed expansion of the Koradi Thermal Power Plant.

In a press conference held on Friday, the organizations highlighted the severe damage being caused to the environment and public health by the existing plant. They warned of resorting to democratic and legal means to protect the region from further pollution.

Advertisement

The groups emphasized that Nagpur, where the power plant is located, is already ranked among the most polluted cities in the state by the World Health Organization (WHO). They argued that the addition of two new units, each with a capacity of 660 megawatts (MW), would only exacerbate the deterioration of air and water quality in the region. The activists challenged the claims made in the project’s Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) report, asserting that there is no shortage of power in the state. They pointed out that many power plants remain closed due to low demand, and Nagpur district already has an installed capacity to produce over 7,000 MW of power from coal.

Critics lambasted the authorities for not fully harnessing clean energy sources. They claimed that the state is lagging behind in meeting renewable energy targets and failing to explore the immense potential of solar power. Furthermore, the organizations argued that power distribution companies discourage the use of rooftop solar power. They stressed that by capitalizing on clean energy alternatives, such as solar power, the need for new coal units could be eliminated. They referred to the government’s plan to operate at least 30% of agricultural feeders in each district on solar energy by December 2025 under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana 2.0, indicating that new coal units would be unnecessary.

Local media reports have also drawn attention to the significant fly-ash pollution originating from the Koradi Thermal Power Plant. The activists highlighted that more than 50,000 tonnes of fly ash are generated daily and negligibly utilized, leading to its disposal in ash ponds. Additionally, the power plant diverts a substantial amount of water meant for irrigation to power generation, causing further strain on local water resources.

The opposition to the expansion of the Koradi Thermal Power Plant, led by various environmental organizations, has highlighted the severe environmental and public health consequences associated with the project. The coalition argues that alternative energy sources, especially solar power, should be prioritized to meet the region’s energy needs. The concerns raised by these groups underline the urgent need for a comprehensive and sustainable approach to energy production that prioritizes environmental protection and public health.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement