Dipen Agrawal, President – Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade in reaction to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s address time the nation tonight said that CAMIT welcomes announcement of Economy Stimulus Package of INR 20 Lac Crore. When CAMIT demanded stimulus to the tune of 10% of GDP it was shrugged by economist & think-tank persons alike, he added. We now look towards Finance Minister for the details.

We are confident that this size of package will provide for every sector of economy to sustain and withstand the adverse effect of pandemic. He specifically thanked PM Modi to assuring the 4-L reforms i.e. Land, Liquidity, Labour & Law. The early we act upon these reforms is better, to make India a alternate destination for companies exiting China.

It is for the first time that any Constitutional Authority in modern India appealed to citizens to be Vocal for Local. CAMIT expressing gratitude to Modi 2.0 government said that traders are taking it as assurance on Say No To FDI In Retail.

He further added that the economic stimulus was much awaited and hoped it to be instrumental in survival & revival of economy , trade & industry .