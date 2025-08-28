CAIT Sees US tariffs as an opportunity to explore global markets

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) today said that the recent tariff barriers imposed by the United States are not a setback for Indian trade, but rather a golden opportunity to strengthen India’s presence in global markets and explore new avenues. India’s trade and industry stand firmly in support of every step taken by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

CAIT National President Shri B.C. Bhartia said, “The United States is not the only destination for business. The global trading landscape is vast, and there are immense opportunities for India in the UK, European markets, South Africa, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the UAE, and beyond. Indian traders are not afraid of challenges—every new situation brings new opportunities. We see this as a turning point that will expand our trade outreach.”

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Echoing this, Member of Parliament and CAIT Secretary General Shri Praveen Khandelwal said, “History proves that trade is in India’s DNA. Since the era of the Indus Valley Civilization, India has been a global hub of commerce. No barrier can stop Indian traders from doing business. This is not a crisis but an opportunity to expand our horizons. The European Union, South Africa, the Middle East, and other regions hold enormous potential. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Indian traders have always bounced back stronger—whether it was COVID-19, economic slowdowns, or natural calamities. This, too, is nothing more than a stepping stone.”

Shri Khandelwal further said that the resilience and entrepreneurial spirit of India’s 90 million traders has always kept the domestic economy strong and made significant contributions to GDP and employment. He added, “Today, Indian traders are ready to reinvent their strategies, strengthen supply chains, and embrace digital platforms to enter new markets.”

CAIT underlined that under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat missions, India is emerging as a trusted global partner, and the world looks to India for reliable trade relations. The organization also urged the Government of India to intensify trade dialogues with Europe, Africa, and Asia-Pacific countries to ensure broader market access for Indian traders.

“We see this as a blessing in disguise,” Shri Bhartia concluded. “Indian traders are determined to turn this challenge into a historic opportunity, further strengthening India’s role as a global trading powerhouse.”