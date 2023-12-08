CAIT Leaders from Nagpur Hold Fruitful Meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Ajitdada Pawar

Advertisement

Nagpur: A high-profile delegation of trade leaders from Nagpur, guided by Member of Mahila Aayog and Nagar Sevika Shrimati Abha Pande, and led by the National President of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), B C Bhartia, recently convened with Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Ajit Dada Pawar. The primary agenda of the meeting was to discuss the overall development of trade in Maharashtra and address pertinent issues affecting traders.

During the meeting, Bhartia highlighted several concerns, with a special emphasis on the outstanding demands under the VAT law. He pointed out that a significant number of pending cases were due to the non-receipt of declaration forms under the CST act from purchasing parties located outside Maharashtra, many of which were either closed or unable to issue the required forms. Proposing a potential solution, Bhartia suggested the formulation of a scheme wherein alternative evidence could be accepted to establish genuine inter-state sales and facilitate the clearance of tax demands.



Furthermore, Bhartia drew attention to pending cases under Local Body Tax (LBT) within local corporations, suggesting the need for a fast-track mechanism to address and clear these demands through the State Tax Department.

Addressing the challenges introduced by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) since its implementation in 2017, Bhartia proposed the declaration of a scheme allowing dealers the opportunity to correct any errors in their filed returns. He advocated for waiving interest, penalties, and fees associated with such corrections, providing significant relief to traders grappling with the complexities of the new tax law.

The delegation also raised concerns about police inquiries and suggested that traders, if possessing PAN or GST registration, be called for questioning between sunrise and sunset, offering mental relief to innocent traders.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajitdada Pawar attentively listened to B C Bhartia, comprehended the presented issues, and assured prompt and appropriate action. Subsequently, he made immediate calls to different officers and scheduled an appointment for the delegation with Additional Secretary Dr. Nitin Kareer. Taking swift action, Ajitdada Pawar instructed Abha Pande to reschedule a meeting with concerned officers on Monday.

In a subsequent meeting with Additional Secretary Dr. Nitin Kareer, the delegation presented their concerns, and Dr. Kareer expressed his admiration for the suggestions, assuring that proper action would be taken. The delegation included prominent figures such as Bijju Pande, Nilesh Suchak, Prabhakar Deshmukh, Farooque Akbani, Rajkumar Gupta, and others.

The engagement between the delegation and the Deputy Chief Minister reflects a proactive approach towards addressing the challenges faced by traders in Maharashtra, with a commitment to fostering a conducive environment for trade and commerce in the state.

