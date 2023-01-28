CAFE’s Musical Nite ‘Ek Shaam Lata Ji ke Naam’ held in Nagpur

Nagpur: Recently at Vasantrao Deshpande Hall in Nagpur, a musical evening ‘Ek Shaam Lata Ji ke Naam’ was performed by the orchestra of Surabhi Dhomane, Mukul Pande, Indian Idol fame Raina Lahiri and Sachin Dhomane. The program was anchored by Mona Desai.

This program was organised by Helplink Charitable Trust (HCT) a renowned NGO in association with JITO and Jain Club Nagpur.

HCT is engaged in providing school kits to poor students in Gram Panchayat and ZP schools. Under their flagship program Child Adoption For Education (CAFE) since 2009, 35,000 needy students got benefit in and around Nagpur. During COVID period when schools were closed, they have distributed 135 computer tablets to needy students for online education.

During the welcome speech, HCT’s Secretary Sachin Kothari informed that this year HCT has planned to reach 1500-2000 specially abled and other children from unaided schools/institutions spread over 6 districts of East Vidharbha for their educational needs. Noted NGO Bharatiya Jain Sangathana will cooperate in identifying needy kids.

CAFE kits were distributed to the 10 students of Kisan Mukbadhir Vidyalaya and one computer tablet was given to a Needy student at the hands of respected citizens of Nagpur Vilas Muttemwar, Param Sancheti, Sunil Raisoni and Ajay Agrawal who were present during the program.

Hemant Lodha, Founder Trustee of HCT gave presentation on various activities of Trust. Dr. Sanjay Trivedi – President, while proposing his vote of thanks , thanked World Trade Centre, SMS Envocare, Sanvijay Group, Raisoni Group, DP Jain Group, PLASTO, Inventis, Dalmia Cement & other patrons for their contribution for the cause.

