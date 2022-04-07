Cabinet, Economic Affairs Committee to meet today

Advertisement

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and Union Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held on Thursday. The meeting is likely to be held at 6:30 pm today.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the “rich level of debate” in Lok Sabha on the Ukraine situation and evacuation of Indian citizens through Operation Ganga and said there is bipartisanship on matters of foreign policy which augurs well for India at the world stage.

Four union ministers – Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Gen VK Singh – who went to countries neighbouring Ukraine as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special envoys during the evacuation effort also took part in the debate.

Congress members talked of the relevance of principles of non-alignment in the complex geopolitical situation created by the Ukraine-Russia crisis.In his reply to the debate, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India is “first and foremost” strongly against the conflict.

