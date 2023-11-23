CA Julfesh Shah nominated on Board of Research of RSTM University by Governor of Maharashtra

Eminent Chartered Accountant CA Julfesh Shah has been nominated on Board of Research of RSTM University,Nagpur by Governor of Maharashtra. Board of Research aims to work on long term policy & strategy for promotion of research culture in the university, colleges & recognized institutions.It has also the power to decide upon policy for maintenance of standards of research for Ph.D degrees in consonance with the norms of UGC & other regulatory bodies.

It also encourages the university departments,colleges to hold research seminars in all disciplines & also publish research research journals & monographs.CA Shah has been a prominent figure in the field of finance & industry in Central India & is actively involved in various policy issues of trade,finance & industry of Maharashtra Govt.

He has been on various posts of ICAI since last 21 years & has also been the Chairman of Nagpur ICAI & Vice Chairman of Western India Regional Council of ICAI.He is also the Chairman,COSIA, Vidarbha a brand identity organization for MSMEs & is also member of MSME facilitation Council of Government of Maharashtra.He is also the PRO of Business Advisory Committee, MIHAN SEZ.Mr Shah has thanked Hon.Governor of Maharashtra,Union Minister Shri Nitinji Gadkari, Deputy CM Maharashtra Shri Devendra Fadnavis & former Mayor of Nagpur Smt Kalpana Pande for his nomination.His nomination has been widely hailed in industrial,academic, professional & social circles of Nagpur.

