C R Sagdeo & Co booked for duping client of around 4 crore in Nagpur

Nagpur: Sitabuldi Police have booked the director of C R Sagdeo & Co for allegedly duping its client to the tune of Rs 3.99 crores between December 2013 and January 2015.

Based on the complaint lodged by Kishor Amrut Waghmare (71), a resident of LIC Colony, Khamla Road, Sitabuldi Police have booked Anup Charudatt Sagdev (50), a resident of Samarth Nagar, Dhantoli, under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC in this connection.

Advertisement

According to police sources, Sagdev’s C R Sagdev & Co was responsible for managing the accounts of Waghmare’s firm, Memers Ankur Logistics Private Limited. Between December 2013 and January 2015, Sagdev diverted Rs 3,99,99,000 from Memers Ankur Logistics Private Limited to his family members’ accounts. He also reportedly created a bogus PAN card in Waghmare’s name for the fraud.

Based on the received complaint, Sitabuldi Police have registered a case and are currently conducting further investigations.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement