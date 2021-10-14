By refusing nod to Dhammachakra Pravartan Din, a wrong precedent is being set up: Adv Meshram

Nagpur: Senior BJP Corporator and Party’s State Secretary Adv Dharmapal Meshram slammed the Nagpur district administration for refusing permission to historic Dhammachakra Pravartan Din at Deekshabhoomi this year on the pretext of Covid-19 pandemic. “By refusing permission to the annual Dhammachakra Pravartan Din, a conspiracy is being hatched for a wrong precedent,” Adv Meshram charged.

The BJP leader said that Dhammachakra Pravartan Din is a Buddhist festival. This is the day when the Architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar renounced Hinduism and accepted Buddhism on October 14, 1956. Since then, every year Dhammachakra Pravartan Din is celebrated at Deekshabhoomi. Every year on Ashoka Vijayadashami, millions of Buddhists gather at the historic place to celebrate the mass conversion.

“This year, the MVA Government refused permission for Dhammachakra Pravartan Din but allowed entry at Deekshabhoomi. This forced the Chairman of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti Bhadant Arya Nagarjuna Surei Sasai to shift the Dhamma event to Bezonbagh in North Nagpur on October 15. The programme will be inaugurated by State Energy Minister Nitin Raut. The act of MVA Government is condemnable and wrong precedent is being established aimed at creating rift among communities,” Adv Meshram claimed.