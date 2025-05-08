Butibori Flyover to Reopen Before May 15, Confirms NHAI Chief Rakesh Prakash Singh

Advertisement



Nagpur – The Butibori flyover, which has remained closed to traffic for the past six months, is finally nearing completion. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced that the flyover will be reopened to the public before May 15. NHAI Chief General Manager Rakesh Prakash Singh confirmed the update in a conversation with Farhan from Radio Mirchi.

The flyover was shut down on December 24, 2024, after a portion of the structure collapsed due to excessive load from heavy vehicles. Since then, commuters have been forced to use alternative routes, leading to severe traffic congestion and inconvenience, especially for thousands of workers in nearby industrial areas.

Structural Repairs Nearing Completion

According to Singh, the flyover repairs are in the final stage. The cantilever beam restoration is complete, and the upper portion of the bridge is being reinforced with Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) sheets for added durability. A structural load test is scheduled soon, and the flyover will only be reopened once the test is successfully completed.

Commuters Eager for Relief

The ongoing closure has caused significant hardship for daily commuters and industries in the region. Long traffic jams on alternate routes have disrupted travel and productivity. A timely reopening of the flyover would be a major relief for travelers on the Nagpur-Wardha route.

Residents now hope that the May 15 deadline is met and that this long period of disruption finally comes to an end—without further delays or vague reassurances.

