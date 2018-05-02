Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Aug 3rd, 2019

Businessman duped of Rs 12 lakh on pretext of Mika Singh programme

Nagpur: A gang of six con persons duped a businessman to the tune of Rs 12 lakh on the pretext of organising a programme of renowned singer Mika Singh and luring him with high profit. Cops have mounted a search to nab the six accused.

According to police, the complainant Vijay Parshuram Walde (49), who runs Samadhan Decorations and Caterers business and resident of 456, Model Town, Indora Bezonbagh, said that the six accused namely Rajnish Beri, Abhijit Chaudhary, Ridam Banerjee all residents of M Event, Kamalkunj Viddha Nidhi Road, JVPD Scheme, Juhu, Mumbai, Sapna Mehta, Manager OCP Delhi, Sumit Tidke and Amit Tidke (40), all residents of Vishwamitra Apartment, Swavalambi Nagar, approached him and told him of organising a programme of Mika Singh. The accused lured Vijay with high profit in the event.

The accused forged a confirmation letter of Mika Singh and on this basis, took Rs 12 lakh from Vijay from time to time. Later, on the pretext of extending the date of the programme, did not organise the event. The accused also did not return money to Vijay.

Jaripatka API Patil, based on complaint of Vijay Walde, booked the six accused under Sections 420, 406, 120 of the IPC and mounted a search to nab them.

