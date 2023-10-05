Business Advisory Committee of MIHAN discusses various issues with Joint VCMD

Shri Vipin Itankar, Collector of Nagpur and recently appointed as Joint VCMD of MADC met members of the Business Advisory Committee and discussed various issues of MIHAN development.At the outset Shri Itankar was accorded a warm welcome by BAC Members. Commissioner SEZ Shri V Sraman was also present on this occasion. In this maiden meeting for resolving various issues relating to MIHAN, everyone seemed to be committed for the common agenda of how to speed up the development of MIHAN in a planned manner and bring maximum investment into MIHAN .

The Business Advisory Committee suggested that the units to whom land has been allotted but no construction has been started within the stipulated period ,in such cases the process should be started to call back the land & forfeit the money as per rules must be done on top priority basis. Similarly, the new proposals for allotment of land should also be taken up on utmost priority & decision making on such proposals should be made quick.

There is not a single hotel-restaurant in MIHAN due to which The people working there have to go out of MIHAN area for food, which is a cause of inconvenience. The urgent need of shuttle service and taxi bay till Mihan was also suggested. After listening to the suggestions, Mr. Vipin Itankar gave a positive response and said that he will soon take concrete steps to accelerate the growth of MIHAN. He also announced that he will be physically present in MIHAN office for one hour every week on Thursday. He also appealed the members of Business Advisory to support in resolving the problems of MIHAN for co-operation in solving various issues of MIHAN.

On behalf of BAC,MIHAN Mr. Devendra Parekh, CA Julfesh Shah, Manohar Bhojwani, Rajan Thaokar, Navin Malewar were present.

