Burglars Loot ₹2.51 Lakh from Vacant House in Nagpur’s Ajni Area

Advertisement



Nagpur: A housebreaking incident was reported under the Ajni Police jurisdiction, where unidentified burglars stole valuables worth ₹2.51 lakh. The theft took place between April 23 and April 26 at Plot No. 27, Galli No. 6, Hawrapeth, near Hanuman Mandir, Nagpur.

The complainant, Rishi Lakhanlal Pathariya (40), had locked his house and traveled to Madhya Pradesh with his family. Upon returning, he found the main door lock broken and valuables, including ₹10,000 in cash and gold and silver ornaments, missing.

Gold Rate 28 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,700 /- Gold 22 KT 89,000 /- Silver / Kg 97,200 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Following his complaint, Ajni Police registered a case under Sections 305(A), 331(3), and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unidentified persons. A detailed investigation is currently underway.

Advertisement