Burglar caught red-handed by father-son duo in Jaripatka

Nagpur: A burglar was caught red-handed by a father-son duo at their house in Jaripatka Police Station area.

The arrested thief has been identified as Suraj Ramrao Somkuwar(27), a resident of Isasani, MIDC. According to police, the accused Suraj sneaked into the house of Bablu Mahaguji Pati l(56), at Plot No. 156, Sugat Nagar, Jaripatka, on Sunday at 2.30 am. Bablu and his son noticed the sharp movement of Suraj and caught him. After receiving information, Jaripatka Police rushed to the spot and took him into custody.

An offence under Sections 457,380 and 511of the IPC was registered by Jaripatka Police.

