Bullet bike rider among two killed in road mishaps in Nagpur

Nagpur: Two persons, including a Bullet bike rider, were killed in separate road mishaps in Jaripatka and Hingna Police Station areas of Nagpur.

In the first case, a road accident occurred in the Jaripatka Police Station limits which resulted in death of one person and serious injuries to another. According to police, the incident took place on January 4, at around 4 pm when Khushal Sukhdev Bhiwgade (45) and Govind Nandu Kanojia (36), were travelling on ‘bullet’ motorcycle (MH-31/FK-7971) from Indora Square to Kadabi Square.

According to police, the accused driver of a four-wheeler (MH-02/EZ-9002) was speeding recklessly and collided head-on with the motorcycle. The impact of the crash severely injured both the victims. They were initially rushed to Mayo Hospital and then transferred to Alexis Hospital for further treatment where Khushal succumbed to his injuries at 9 pm on January 5.

Based on a complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under the provisions of BNS and MVA.

Auto-rickshaw driver killed on Wardha road

In another accident, an auto-rickshaw driver was killed on Wardha Road on Sunday morning when an unidentified vehicle hit his three-wheeler.

The deceased has been identified as Roshan Rajusingh Thakur (38), a resident of Motibagh.

According to police, the accident occurred at 8 am when Thakur was heading towards Wardha. An unidentified vehicle hit the three-wheeler from behind and fled the scene. Thakur sustained grievous head injuries in the mishap. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries. The police have launched a search for the vehicle involved in the accident.