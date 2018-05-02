    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Mar 8th, 2021
    National News

    Budget session may conclude before polls: Sources

    The budget session of Parliament is likely to be cut short and may conclude before the first phase of elections on March 27, while the two Houses will resume their normal timing of 11 am onwards from Tuesday, sources said.

    Several parties had requested that the session, which was originally scheduled to continue till April 8, be curtailed due to the five assembly elections being held in eight phases till April 29.

    While Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu announced the new timings for the Upper House on the first day of the second part of the Budget session, sources said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will make a similar announcement later in the day.

    A final decision on curtailment of the session will also be taken by Birla, who met floor leaders of various parties on the matter earlier in the day.

