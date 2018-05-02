Budget 2020 Live!

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her second budget today.

Saturday’s Union budget, the third in a span of one year, will seek to kickstart an economy staring at the worst pace of expansion recorded since the 2008-09 global financial crisis.

Sitharaman quotes a Kashmiri verse

Sitharaman recites a verse in Kashmiri by Dinanath Kaul and translates it into Hindi, ‘Humara watan khilte hue Shalimar bagh jaise, humara watan Dal lake mein khilte hue kamal jaisa, naujawanon ke garam khoon jaisa, mera watan tera watan, humara watan, duniya ka sabse pyara watan’.

Sitharaman outlines plan for farming

Sitharaman: Farm markets need to be liberalised, farming need to be made more competitive, handholding of farm-based activities need to be provided, sustainable cropping patterns and more tech needed.

6.11 crore farmers have been insured

We have insured 6.11 crore farmers under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna.

Focus on 100 water-stressed districts

Our government is proposing comprehensive measures for 100 water-stressed districts in the country.

2 million farmers to get funds for solar pumps

20 lakh farmers to be provided funds for setting up standalone solar pumps. Govt proposes 16-point action plan to boost agriculture and farmers welfare.

Kisan Rail, Krishi Udaan for farmers

To build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail through PPP model so that perishable goods can be transported quickly. Krishi Udaan will be launched by MoCA on international and national routes.

Rs 99,300 cr allotted for education, Rs 3000 cr for skill development

Rs 99,300 crore allocated for education sector, Rs 3,000 crore for skill development in FY21.

Degree level full-fledged online education programme by institutions ranked in top 100 .

Manufacturing of mobile phones, electronics to get boost

Scheme focussed on encouraging manufacture of mobile phones, electronic equipment and semiconductor packaging to be introduced.

More Tejas trains for iconic destinations

A proposal is under consideration for setting up large solar panel capacity alongside the railway tracks on land owned by railways.

More Tejas type trains will connect iconic destinations.

Transport infrastructure gets Rs 1.7 lakh crores

I propose to provide Rs 22000 crores to power and renewable energy sector in 2020-21.

I propose to provide Rs 1.7 lakh crores for transport infrastructure in 2020-21, Rs 27,300 crore rupees for development of industry and commerce.

Private sector to be roped for data centre parks

To soon bring out a policy to enable private sector to build Data Centre Parks in the country.

Will achieve seamless delivery of services through digital governance.

National Logistics Policy will soon be released, creating single window

More girl students enrolled than boys

‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ has yielded tremendous results, gross enrollment ratio of girls across all levels of education now higher than boys.

Quantum technology gets Rs 5000 cr over 5 years

Rs 8,000 crore over five years to be provided for quantum technologies and applications.

Fibre to home connections under BharatNet will be provided to 1 lakh gram panchayats this year itself, and Rs 6000 crore has been provided for BharatNet.

Senior citizens and Divyangs get Rs 95000 crore

Enhance allocation of Rs 9500 crores for senior citizens and ‘Divyang’.

I propose to provide Rs 35,600 crores for nutrition related programmes for 2020-21.

Rakhigarhi, Hastinapur among 5 iconic sites to be developed

I propose to provide Rs 2500 crores for promotion of tourism in the year 2020-21.

Five archaeological sites to be developed as iconic sites with on-site museums — Rakhigarhi, Hastinapur, Shivsagar, Dholavira and Adichanallur.

Culture and tourism, SC/OBC/ST get allotment

Govt allocates Rs 3,150 cr for ministry of culture, Rs 2,500 cr for ministry of tourism.

Rs 85,000 crore rupees allotted for Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes in 2020-21, and Rs 53,700 crore rupees for Scheduled Tribes.

Taxpayer charter to prevent harassment

We wish to enshrine in the statutes a taxpayer charter through this Budget.

Our govt remains committed to taking measures to ensure that our taxpayers are free from tax harassment of any kind.

Bank deposit insurance hiked to Rs 5 lakh

In the wake of banks going under, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the bank depositors insurance, which currently stands at Rs 1 lakh, has been enhanced to Rs 5 lakh.

Govt pension trust to be separated from PFRDA

Sitharaman: Balance govt holding in IDBI Bank to be sold to private retail investors.

Government proposes amendments to facilitate the separation of government pension trust from PFRDA.

Govt to sell part of its stake in LIC

Sitharaman: Government proposes to sell a part of its holding in LIC by initial public offer.

Certain govt securities will be open for foreign investors.

Tax cut on income of Rs 5 to Rs 15 lakh

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has unveiled new rates, increasing the slabs and offering less tax burden to the assessees.

The new tax rates are:

Income up to Rs 5 lakh no tax.