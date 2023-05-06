Buddha Pournima celebrated with fervour in Nagpur

Nagpur: Various organisations celebrated Buddha Pournima across Nagpur by organising religious programmes. The programmes were attended by hundreds of followers.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti and Akhil Bharatiya Dhamma Sena Bhikkhu Mahasangh celebrated Buddha Pournima at Deekshabhoomi on Friday. Dhammasenanayak and President of Samiti Bhadant Arya Nagarjuna Surai Sasai along with 30 followers arrived at Deekshabhoomi. They offered flowers to statues of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkarand Gautam Buddha. Dr Sudhir Fulzele, NI Sute, Anand Fulzele, Dr Chandrashekhar Meshram, Dr Pradip Aglawe, Dr Bhavneshwari Mehre and others were present.

Dragon Palace Temple

Various functions were organised at Dragon Palace Temple on the occasion of Buddha Pournima. Maha Paritran Path was performed till midnight. A 100-metre long Panchasheel Dhwaj was carried by the followers at the palace. Bhadant Dr Chinchal Mettan and, Bhadant Jyotibodhi, Bhadant Nandita, Bhadant Ratnadeepa, Bhadant Jayanta, Bhadant Sugata, Bhadant Jyotika, Bhadant Nandmitra, Bhadant Ratnapriya were present. Ex-Minister Adv Sulekha Kumbhare offered flowers to the statue of Gautam Buddha.

Bahujan Samaj Party

Bahujan Samaj Party celebrated Buddha Pournima at Deekshabhoomi. BSP workers offered flowers to statues of Gautam Buddha and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. State Secretary Ranjana Dhore, Rajiv Bhange, Uttam Shewde, Sunil Koche, Amit Singh, Pratap Suryawanshi, Abhilesh Wahane, Surekha Dongre,Sunanda Nitnawre,VikasNarayane, Vilas Somkuwar, Jagdish Gajbhiye, Jitendra Patil and others were present.

Ambedkari Republican Morcha

Ambedkari Republican Morcha led by its President Narayan Bagde celebrated Buddha Pournima at Morcha’s office. The workers distributed ‘Khir’ on the occasion. Prof Ramesh Dupare, KS Pantawne, JyotiTrivedi, Akib Iqbal and others were present.

