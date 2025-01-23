BSE Sensex top gainers today

Advertisement













Stock markets extended gains for the second day on Thursday helped by buying in IT, consumer durables and commodity stocks amid a largely positive trend in global markets.

In a volatile trade, the 30-share index rose by 115.39 points or 0.15 percent to settle at 76,520.38.

Gold Rate Tuesday 21 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 79,700 /- Gold 22 KT 74,100 /- Silver / Kg 92,000 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The barometer started on a negative note dropping by 202 points to a low of 76,202.12.

The index pared losses later and climbed 338.55 points or 0.44 percent to hit a high of 76,743.54.

The broader NSE Nifty rose by 50 points or 0.22 percent to end at 23,205.35.

From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharmaceutical, Zomato, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Titan, ITC and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers.