BSE, NSE to remain closed for trade today on Diwali-Balipratipada

Indian stock exchanges BSE and NSE will remain closed on Wednesday for trading on the occasion of Diwali-Balipratipada.

Normal trading will resume on Thursday.

The next exchange holiday would be on November 8 for Gurunanak Jayanti.

On Monday too, Indian stock exchanges were closed for day-long trade but with a special one-hour Muhurat trading window in the evenings when investors place orders for stocks according to their wishes which they believe to be auspicious and bring in good returns.

