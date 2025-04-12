Bring Entire City Under CCTV Surveillance: Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule’s Directive

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a bid to strengthen public safety across Nagpur city, Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Guardian Minister of Nagpur district, Shri Chandrashekhar Bawankule, has directed officials to ensure that all city areas are brought under CCTV surveillance. He instructed authorities to repair and reactivate all defunct CCTV cameras and extend surveillance coverage to roads, lanes, and all corners of the city.

The directive came during a review meeting held on Friday (April 11) at the District Planning Building, where the minister assessed various development and security-related matters concerning Nagpur city and district. Present at the meeting were Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Kumar Singal, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari, District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar, Additional Municipal Commissioner Vinod Jadhav, along with senior police, municipal, and district officials.



During the meeting, the minister reviewed the current state of the city’s CCTV network. Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari informed that a total of 3,600 CCTV cameras have been installed in the city, although some are currently non-functional due to technical issues. Emphasizing that citizen safety is the government’s top priority, Bawankule stressed the crucial role of surveillance systems in maintaining law and order.

He asserted that the CCTV network must be modernized and extended to all city zones. Lack of funding will not be an obstacle, he assured. New cameras will be installed in areas not yet covered, and strategic locations must be chosen to ensure maximum coverage. Where necessary, poles for CCTV installation may also be erected on private property, with proper public awareness to gain citizens’ cooperation.

Bawankule added that a letter would be sent to the state’s IT Minister regarding the faulty cameras and announced plans to hold a meeting soon with officials from MahaIT (Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation). He also proposed an assessment to explore the possibility of linking household CCTV systems directly with the police department’s surveillance network.

During the meeting, Dr. Sheel Ghule, General Manager (e-Governance) of Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited, presented a detailed overview of the current status and future plans for the city’s smart surveillance infrastructure.

