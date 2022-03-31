Bribery cauldron: CBI seizes incriminating documents from IOCL office in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted searches at the Ramdaspeth office of arrested General Manager of IOCL N P Rodge and seized 300 pending bills worth over Rs 3 crore found in his cabin. The CBI also recovered incriminating documents pointing out large scale corrupt practices in Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

It may be recalled that the CBI had arrested the IOCL General Manager (Retail sales) N P Rodge and Chief Manager (Retail Sales) Manish Nandle in Nagpur, and the Sales Officer Sunil Golar in Gondia on bribery charges.

The documents seized include about six letters of intent, ownership transfer requests, around 300 pending bills and a large number of letters including complaints against IOCL pending in the cabin of Rodge, reports said. The letter of intent is issued by IOCL’s Regional Office in Nagpur to start a petrol pump after getting approval from the headquarters. However, six letters of intent were found pending for more than one-and-a- half-months . Similarly, the owners transfer requests forms were also found pending for months.

The CBI also found 300 pending bills of small works executed by contractors on the requests of IOCL. These bills are collectively worth Rs 3 crore. However, the bills were not passed by Rodge. Some property documents were also seized by the investigators.

Rodge and Nandle were booked by CBI on March 25 for demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a petrol pump owner to transfer ownership of the pump. As the three officials of IOCL were arrested in a single day on graft charges, the CBI is suspecting that there must be a chain of officials in IOCL indulging in corrupt practices.