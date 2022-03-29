Bribery case: Absconding IOCL General Manager surrenders before court in Nagpur

CBI also quizzed a lawyer for his role in helping the accused in the Rs 1 lakh graft case

Nagpur: The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) General Manager (Retail Sales) N P Rodge, booked by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on bribery charges and absconding for three days, finally surrendered before the Special CBI court on Monday. The court remanded him to CBI custody till March 31, according to media reports.

The tainted officer Rodge had gone absconding after the CBI arrested Manish Nandle, Chief Manager (Retail Sales), IOCL, at the company’s office in Ramdaspeth on Friday (March 25) while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a petrol pump owner to transfer ownership of the pump.

Notably, the CBI had seized documents related to three bank lockers of Rodge at his house during searches on Friday of which two lockers are located in Mumbai. The CBI officials suspected that Rodge’s property documents are stored in these lockers. As the three officials of IOCL were arrested in a single day on graft charges, the CBI is suspecting that there must be a chain of officials in the IOCL indulging in corrupt practices.

In the last three days, Rodge was in contact with one advocate who was empanelled with IOCL. The CBI officials summoned the advocate on Monday and questioned him for his role in the sordid affairs according to reports. Rodge surrendered before Special Judge (CBI) P B Ghuge on Monday. The counsel for the accused General Manager cited the reason of ill health of Rodge’s daughter for not appearing before the CBI for the last three-days.

Adv Vikramajeet Yadav, who appeared for the State, and Investigating Officer PI Neeraj Gupta demanded CBI custody of the accused for thorough investigation of the case. After hearing both sides, the court remanded Rodge to CBI custody till March 31.

Adv C H Jaltare, Adv Amol Jaltare, Adv Milind Chourasia, Adv Raj Wakude, Adv Harsha Nanoti, Dhiraj Parate appeared for the accused.