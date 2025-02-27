Brake failure causes Aapli Bus crash at RBI gate in Nagpur

Nagpur: A major accident at Samvidhan Chowk on Wednesday afternoon caused panic in the area. Due to brake failure, the driver of an Aapli Bus swerved the steering to avoid hitting pedestrians on the road. The bus crashed directly into the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gate, creating chaos for a brief period. Sadar police are investigating the incident.

According to reports, Aapli Bus (MH 40-BG 1203) was travelling from Sitabuldi to Sadar with passengers. As the bus approached Samvidhan Chowk from Akashwani Chowk, the traffic signal turned red, and vehicles ahead had stopped. The bus driver also attempted to apply brakes, but they failed. In an effort to prevent a collision, the driver turned the steering wheel to the left, causing the bus to crash into the RBI gate and compound wall.

At the time of the accident, there were around 20 to 25 passengers on board, but fortunately, no one was injured. Only the front portion of the bus was damaged.

Upon receiving information, Sadar police arrived at the scene and recorded the driver’s statement. To determine whether the brakes had genuinely failed or if the accident resulted from driver negligence, the police have written to the RTO (Regional Transport Office) for further examination.