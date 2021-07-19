Boyfriend rapes woman on marriage promise, forces her to undergo abortion

Nagpur: A 24-year old woman was raped on marriage promise and forced to undergo abortion by her boyfriend. The accused later refused to marry the victim. The accused has been booked.

The 24-year old victim, in her complaint to Jaripatka police, said that she and the accused Hitesh Ashok Mahajan (26) hailed from the same village and knew each other. As the accused got a job in Nagpur, he was staying at Jagrut Nagar, Indora Square, Jaripatka. She also got a job in a hospital and came to Nagpur. Both fell in love and often met each other. Between March 31 and July 3, 2021, the accused Hitesh lured his girlfriend with marriage promise and exploited her sexually frequently. As the victim became pregnant, the accused told her he will marry with her after his sister’s wedding and forced her to undergo abortion. However, when the parents of the accused went to meet the parents of the victim, Hitesh flatly refused to marry her.

Jaripatka PSI Santosh Khandekar, acting on the complaint of the victim, booked the accused Hitesh Mahajan under Sections 376(1), 376(2)(N), 313, 417, 34 of the IPC. Cops have launched a probe into the matter.