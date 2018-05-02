Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Boy ends life over demand for mobile phone

    Nagpur: A 15-year-old schoolboy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Nagpur over his demand for a mobile phone from parents, police said.
    According to police, the boy”s parents had told him that they would give a new mobile to him once he clears Class X exam next year.

    “The boy, Nayankumar, a resident of Hemu Colony in the city used to ask for a mobile phone from his parents. They promised to give a new phone after his Class X exam. However, the minor had become desperate to own a phone,” an official said.

    “Around 4.30 pm on Wednesday, the boy tied a rope to a ceiling fan at home and hanged himself,” the official said.

    The minor”s father is a construction contractor, while his mother is a homemaker, he added.

    A case of accidental death has been registered at Jaripatka police station.

