Boy collapses during school prayer, dies in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a tragic incident, a 15-year old boy died after he collapsed during a prayer meeting at his school in the Kotwali area of Nagpur on Monday.

Devansh Manohar Thawre was a Standard X student of Gayatri Convent, Rahatekar Wadi, Dasra Road, Mahal. A resident of 272, Lalganj, Mehedibag Road, Pachpaoli, Devansh came to the school on a bicycle in the morning. Around 11.45 am, he was attending the prayer meeting. Suddenly, he fainted. School teachers rushed him to Niyamay Hospital, Untkhana, in an unconscious state. After examining Devansh, doctors declared him dead.

Kotwali Police registered an accidental death case and started investigation.

