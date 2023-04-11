Borkar murder case: School TC reveals one accused to be adult

Nagpur: Investigation into the Ishwar Borkar murder case took a new turn with the father of one of the accused allegedly submitting a ‘fake Aadhaar Card’ of his son showing him a minor to prevent his arrest by Sitabuldi Police.

On Saturday, police had arrested Anish alias Dimpi Sanjay Hiranwar (21) and two other boys, all residents of Gawlipura, Dharampeth, for killing Ishwar Ramchandra Borkar (23), a resident of Rajura, district Chandrapur, over a trivial issue near OCW Office on VIP Road in Dharampeth. Father of one of the accused boys submitted an Aadhaar card to show that his son Lakhan Gajju Hiranwar was below 18 years of age.

Considering the two boys as minors, police had sent Lakhan and the other juvenile delinquent to the Observation Home. During the probe, the investigators procured Lakhan’s school leaving certificate and found that his date of birth was September 10, 2004. But, the Aadhaar card submitted by Lakhan’s father to the police mentions his son’s date of birth as September 10, 2005. The Aadhaar card was issued to him in 2017.

Advertisement

Ishwar Borkar, his friends Roshan Vikas Sakinala, Aakash Waghmare, Bhola Parchake and Rahul Sheikh were standing in front of OCW Dharampeth Office on VIP Road, Dharampeth, around 3 am on March 26. Anish alias Dimpi Hiranwar, Lakhan Gajju Hiranwar and a juvenile delinquent picked up a quarrel with them over a trivial issue. When Ishwar intervened to settle the matter, they attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. With serious injuries, Ishwar was admitted to Mayo Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on April 5.

A case under 302, 307, 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused trio at Sitabuldi Police Station. According to Senior Inspector Atul Sabnis, In-Charge of Sitabuldi Police Station, police would proceed with the school leaving certificate and would file an application before the court to take custody of accused Lakhan. Police will also investigate as to how the birth year of the accused differs in his Aadhar card and school leaving certificate, he added.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement