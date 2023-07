Boriyapura Feeder pipeline , Boriyapura ESR and Lashkaribagh water supply to remain affected on Tuesday

Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation has planned to take 24-hours Shutdown On 18/07/2023, Tuesday from 10am to 10am,Dt.19/07/2023,Wednesday for Interconnection work (600×600 mm dia) at Mominpura Risaldar Akhada, for Existing Boriyapura feedermain to be replaced by newly laid 600 mm dia pipeline at one end , for construction of ROB and flyover from Kadbi chowk to Timki,Gupta Atta Chakki Chowk (Agency MRIDC)

Area will be affected during shutdown are as under Satranjipura Zone:-

Boriyapura Feeder CA – Panjabi line gurudwara, Moti Bagh Railway Quarter, Mayo Hospital, Saifi Nagar, Ansar Nagar, Dobi, Mominpura Kabristan road, Bhankheda, Dadarapool Timki,Chimabai peth, Timki Rambhaji Road, Golibar Sqr, Kuradkar mohalla, Sapate Mohalla, Dandare Mohalla,Pachpaoli shobha khet, Barshe nagar, Thakargram, Nandhgiri road,Kumbharpura,Pili Marbat, , Bangali Panja, Maskasaath, Parwarpura,anaj bajar police chowki, Itwari Telipura, Mirchi Bazar Sqr, Resham oli, Itwari Railway Station, Marwadi Chowk.

Boriyapura ESR CA- Mominpura ,MLC canteen Area , Kamal Baba darga, Hansapuri, Bhagwaghar Square, Shaikh Baari Sqr, Naal Saab Sqr, Kala Zanda Takiya ,Lal school, Chamar galli,Gulab baba School, Kosarkar Mohalla, Nandbaji Doha, Devgharpura, Gangakhet Square, Bajirao Galli, Maskasaath, Teen Nal Square, Chuna oli, Khapripura Bhishikar Mohalla, Bhaji Mandi Tanga Stand, Samata Budh Vihar, Loha oli, Bartan oli ,Ladhpura ,Masurkar chowk.

Vahan Tikana- Lashkaribagh

Bulk Consumers -1. MAYO Hospital, 2.Belly shop SECR, Motibagh. 3.Itwari Railway Station.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation and OCW have appealed to people to co-operate and store sufficient water for their use. Details can be had from NMC_OCW Toll Free Number @ 1800-266-9899.

