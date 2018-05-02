Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Booze Mania : Amid lockdown, miscreants loot liquor shop in Nagpur

    Nagpur: Amid lockdown in Nagpur, some unidentified miscreants reportedly broke into Aanad Beer Bar near Kharbi Chowk under Nandanvan police station on Tuesday night and made away with liquor worth Rs 80,000.

    According to police sources, the miscreants gained entry into the liquor shop by breaking open its shutters. Beer and other liquor products have been stolen on Tuesday night and the incident came to light on Wednesday morning.

    Following the orders of District Administration all the liquor shops are shut in city. Nandanvan police station officials visited the crime spot and have registered a case.

