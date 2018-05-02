Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Sep 10th, 2019

Booty worth Rs 5.08 lakh stolen from house in Koradi

Representational pic

Nagpur: Some unidentified miscreants sneaked into a house in Aryanagar Society and decamped with gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 5.08 lakh on Monday. The incident occurred under Koradi Police Station jurisdiction.

In his complaint, 32-year-old Bushan Ambadas Wankhede, a resident of Ganesh Apartment, Flat No. 301, Aryanagar told police that, he along with his spouse and in-laws had gone to LIC based Vims Hospital for the medical check-up of his mother-in-law at 10 am. They returned at around 2 pm, only to find the lock of the main door broken and house in the ransacked state. On checking the almirah he found out a purse comprising cash Rs 5000 and gold ornaments to the tune of Rs 5.08 lakh was missing.

Based on the complaint of Wankhede, Koradi police have registered a case under Sections 454, 380 of the IPC and started the probe.

Happening Nagpur
Mourning procession marks Muharram in city
Mourning procession marks Muharram in city
Shilpa Agrawal selected as Fit India Campaign Brand Ambassador
Shilpa Agrawal selected as Fit India Campaign Brand Ambassador
Nagpur Crime News
Newasa custodial death: Aurangabad HC slaps murder charges against PI Lokhande, 10 other cops
Newasa custodial death: Aurangabad HC slaps murder charges against PI Lokhande, 10 other cops
Man ends life by hanging in MIDC
Man ends life by hanging in MIDC
Maharashtra News
त्रिमूर्तीनगर येथील अग्निशमन केंद्र व ‘तेजस्विनी बस’चे लोकार्पण
त्रिमूर्तीनगर येथील अग्निशमन केंद्र व ‘तेजस्विनी बस’चे लोकार्पण
कामठीत निघाला मोहरम जुलूस
कामठीत निघाला मोहरम जुलूस
Hindi News
भारत क्रीड़ा मंडल में केंद्रीय मंत्री गडकरी, मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस ने किए दर्शन
भारत क्रीड़ा मंडल में केंद्रीय मंत्री गडकरी, मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस ने किए दर्शन
नागपुर शहर में कार्य करनेवाले तत्कालीन पुलिस निरीक्षक लोखंडे समेत 11 पुलिस कर्मियों पर हत्या का मामला दर्ज
नागपुर शहर में कार्य करनेवाले तत्कालीन पुलिस निरीक्षक लोखंडे समेत 11 पुलिस कर्मियों पर हत्या का मामला दर्ज
Trending News
Maid crushes kid’s finger at Bachpan Play School, Parents left to suffer
Maid crushes kid’s finger at Bachpan Play School, Parents left to suffer
Zero Degree bar in MIDC raided for running till 4 am
Zero Degree bar in MIDC raided for running till 4 am
Featured News
Nagpur Shame : 13 yr old abducted, gang-raped in Hingna
Nagpur Shame : 13 yr old abducted, gang-raped in Hingna
32-yr-old held at IGIA for impersonating elderly
32-yr-old held at IGIA for impersonating elderly
Trending In Nagpur
त्रिमूर्तीनगर येथील अग्निशमन केंद्र व ‘तेजस्विनी बस’चे लोकार्पण
त्रिमूर्तीनगर येथील अग्निशमन केंद्र व ‘तेजस्विनी बस’चे लोकार्पण
भारत क्रीड़ा मंडल में केंद्रीय मंत्री गडकरी, मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस ने किए दर्शन
भारत क्रीड़ा मंडल में केंद्रीय मंत्री गडकरी, मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस ने किए दर्शन
Revival of MSME must to revive economy – Dipen Agrawal
Revival of MSME must to revive economy – Dipen Agrawal
Booty worth Rs 5.08 lakh stolen from house in Koradi
Booty worth Rs 5.08 lakh stolen from house in Koradi
नागपुर शहर में कार्य करनेवाले तत्कालीन पुलिस निरीक्षक लोखंडे समेत 11 पुलिस कर्मियों पर हत्या का मामला दर्ज
नागपुर शहर में कार्य करनेवाले तत्कालीन पुलिस निरीक्षक लोखंडे समेत 11 पुलिस कर्मियों पर हत्या का मामला दर्ज
K John Public School faces heat for defying orders, snubbing show cause notice
K John Public School faces heat for defying orders, snubbing show cause notice
कारण बताओ नोटिस का जवाब नहीं देने पर K John School पर मौदा पुलिस ने किया मामला दर्ज
कारण बताओ नोटिस का जवाब नहीं देने पर K John School पर मौदा पुलिस ने किया मामला दर्ज
Ashwin Mehadia elected NVCC President, Ramawtar Totla Secretary
Ashwin Mehadia elected NVCC President, Ramawtar Totla Secretary
आरटीई एडमिशन में भारी गड़बड़ी: आधे किलोमीटर की दुरी के बच्चो को चौथे लॉटरी में मिला प्रवेश
आरटीई एडमिशन में भारी गड़बड़ी: आधे किलोमीटर की दुरी के बच्चो को चौथे लॉटरी में मिला प्रवेश
खळबळजनक! नागपुर शहर मध्ये कर्तव्यदक्ष अधिकारी म्हणुन ओळखणारे तत्कालीन पोलिस निरीक्षक लोखंडे सह 11 पोलिसांवर खुनाचा गुन्हा दाखल
खळबळजनक! नागपुर शहर मध्ये कर्तव्यदक्ष अधिकारी म्हणुन ओळखणारे तत्कालीन पोलिस निरीक्षक लोखंडे सह 11 पोलिसांवर खुनाचा गुन्हा दाखल
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145