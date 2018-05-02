Booty worth Rs 5.08 lakh stolen from house in Koradi

Nagpur: Some unidentified miscreants sneaked into a house in Aryanagar Society and decamped with gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 5.08 lakh on Monday. The incident occurred under Koradi Police Station jurisdiction.

In his complaint, 32-year-old Bushan Ambadas Wankhede, a resident of Ganesh Apartment, Flat No. 301, Aryanagar told police that, he along with his spouse and in-laws had gone to LIC based Vims Hospital for the medical check-up of his mother-in-law at 10 am. They returned at around 2 pm, only to find the lock of the main door broken and house in the ransacked state. On checking the almirah he found out a purse comprising cash Rs 5000 and gold ornaments to the tune of Rs 5.08 lakh was missing.

Based on the complaint of Wankhede, Koradi police have registered a case under Sections 454, 380 of the IPC and started the probe.