Booty worth Rs 1.75 lakh stolen from flat in Gittikhadan

Nagpur: A major burglary has been reported in the Gittikhadan area where unidentified thieves stole cash and gold worth Rs 1.75 lakh from a locked apartment in Omsatya Exotica, Hazaripahad.
According to complainant Niraj Sunil Pashine, aged 43, his family had locked their flat and travelled to Bhopal on February 23 to attend a family program. Upon returning on February 26, at around 5:45 pm, they discovered that the main door lock and latch had been broken.
The burglars gained entry into the bedroom and stole Rs 1,25,000 cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 50,000. Based on the complaint, Gittikhadan Police have filed a case under Sections 305, 331(3) and 331(4) of the BNS.
Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused.
