Booty worth Rs 1.75 lakh stolen from flat in Gittikhadan

Advertisement

Nagpur: A major burglary has been reported in the Gittikhadan area where unidentified thieves stole cash and gold worth Rs 1.75 lakh from a locked apartment in Omsatya Exotica, Hazaripahad.

According to complainant Niraj Sunil Pashine, aged 43, his family had locked their flat and travelled to Bhopal on February 23 to attend a family program. Upon returning on February 26, at around 5:45 pm, they discovered that the main door lock and latch had been broken.

Gold Rate Feb 27th, 2026 - Time 11.45Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,60,600/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,49,400/- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,71,700 /- Platinum ₹ 90,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The burglars gained entry into the bedroom and stole Rs 1,25,000 cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 50,000. Based on the complaint, Gittikhadan Police have filed a case under Sections 305, 331(3) and 331(4) of the BNS.

Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement