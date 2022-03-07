Booty worth Rs 1.33 lakh stolen as man sleeps with door open in Pratap Nagar

Nagpur: Slumbering with the house door open proved costly for a middle-aged man as cash and gold ornaments were stolen by an unidentified burglar in Pratap Nagar police area on Sunday afternoon.

The victim, Murli Madhusudan Tabarna (52), resident of Plot No. 43, Pioneer Society, Agne Layout, Pratap Nagar, slept in his house around 4 pm on Sunday. But he forgot to close the rear door of his house and thus invited trouble.

An unidentified miscreant took advantage and entered Murli’s house through the open door and decamped with cash Rs 25,000 and gold ornaments worth Rs 1.08 lakh kept in a wooden cupboard in the bedroom. When the theft came to Murli’s notice, he registered a case with Pratap Nagar police.

PSI Sangsurwar has booked the unidentified burglar under Section 380 of the IPC and is searching for him.