Book Exhibition organized by TGPCA

Nagpur: Tulsiramji Gaikwad-Patil College of Architecture organized a Book Exhibition in association with Book Shop on Monday for teaching staff. Books on various topics of Architecture and other related fields were displayed for the upcoming session giving the faculty an opportunity to increase their references.

The Book Exhibition was inaugurated by Dr. Mohan Gaikwad-Patil, Chairman, Gaikwad-Patil Group; in presence of Prof. Sandeep Gaikwad-Patil, Treasurer GPGI, Prof. Vandana Khante, Principal; Shruti Manohare, Librarian ; Priti Wasnik, Asst. Librarian; and Prof. Neha Karotkar, Teacher In-charge.