Bombay High court releases Dacoity accused on bail

Nagpur– Justice PV Ganediwala has granted bail to Nandlal Loturam Wasnik R/o Drsaiganj, Gadchiroli on regular bail.

He was arrested on 24-07-2019 by Police Station Desaiganj, Gadchiroli in Crime No. 208/2019 under section 395, 341 of Indian Penal Code.

As per the prosecution story on 24-07-2020 complainant Shiramdu Mangli had lodged report at Police Station Desaiganj that on 23-07-2020, he had left Bhilai on vehicle AP 21 TY 9393 for Andhra Pradesh and vehicle

was loaded with Iron wires. While the vehicle was near Wadsa, sone unknown persons stopped his vehicle with blue coloured Maruti vehicle and 5 people got out of said vehicle and 2 persons eneterd cabin and thereafter they made complainant and cleaner to forcibly get out of the vehicle. Thereafter 3 persons caught hold of them. Thereafter those 5 persons forcibly snatched Rs. 16,000/- from them.

On the basis of above report offence under section 395, 341 of IPC vide crime no. 208/2019 was registered against the accused by P.S. Desaiganj.

During the course of investigation money looted from the complainant was recovered from accused persons and during test identification parade accused were identified by complainant.

It was argued that merely because cash amount has been seized will not mean that Nandlal is involved in the offence and there was delay in conduct of test identification parade.

Adv Mir Nagman ali appeared for Nandlal wasnik.