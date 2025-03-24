Bombay High Court Halts Demolition of Two Accused’s Homes in Nagpur Violence Case, Slams Administration

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Bombay High Court’s Nagpur bench on Monday issued a stay on the demolition of homes belonging to two accused in the March 17 Nagpur violence case—Faheem Khan and Yusuf Sheikh. The court strongly criticized the administration, calling its actions “oppressive.”

Court Halts Demolition, Questions Due Process

A two-judge bench of Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Vrushali Joshi heard the petitions filed by the accused, challenging the Nagpur municipal authorities’ actions. The court questioned why the homeowners were not given a fair hearing before their properties were partially or fully demolished.

Faheem Khan’s two-story house was already torn down before the court’s order, while the demolition of an allegedly unauthorized portion of Yusuf Sheikh’s home was halted following judicial intervention. The court warned that if the demolitions were found to be illegal, the administration would be held liable for damages.

Violence and Administrative Response

The violence on March 17 took place in Nagpur’s Mahal area, prompting heavy police deployment. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) quickly moved to demolish Khan’s home, citing unauthorized construction, and had begun removing parts of Sheikh’s residence before the court stepped in. Both accused had approached the High Court the same day, seeking a stay on the demolition.

Next Hearing on April 15

Ashwin Ingole, Khan’s lawyer, stated that the court has sought responses from the state government and NMC regarding the demolition actions. The next hearing is scheduled for April 15. The court’s ruling has raised concerns about transparency and due process in administrative actions.

