Bombay High Court setback for CM Eknath Shinde in Nagpur land case

The Bombay High Court has questioned Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s alleged decision to direct the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) to give away over 4.5 acres of land meant for slum dwellers to 16 private individuals despite the matter being sub-judice. Shinde had reportedly taken the decision last year when he was the Urban Development Minister.

A division bench at Nagpur of Justices Sunil Shukre and MW Chandwani directed the State to file its response on the assertions made in the news report.

If any order of regularisation as claimed by the newspapers is really passed, then we would direct the Authorities to maintain status quo as of date in respect of issue of regularisation till next date,” the court said further.

On December 14, the amicus curiae Advocate Anand Parchure placed on record news reports according to which Shinde ordered Nagpur Improvement Trust to execute lease and give land acquired for housing scheme for slum dwellers to 16 persons – during his tenure as Urban Development Minister earlier. This was done at a throwaway price, the report alleged.

CM Shinde was the Urban Development minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi Government before he rebelled along with other MLAs and formed a new government in Maharashtra along with the BJP.

The amicus told the court if the news items are true, there is a possibility of the State Government making interference in the administration of justice by this Court when this very issue is pending before this Court.

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has been hearing a 2004 petition which questions nearly 100 land allotments by the MIT. The court has been considering “whether the allotment of land made by Nagpur Improvement Trust in favour of politicians and other influential persons is consistent with the procedure prescribed under the relevant Act and Rules”. It is also alleged that the purpose for which lands were allotted has been put to the use other than one for which the allotment was made.

Two committees have previously submitted reports on the issue. Prior to the December 14 hearing, the matter was last listed in November 2018.

The court has directed the State to file its response and posted the matter for hearing on January 4, 2023.

