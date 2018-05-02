Bombay HC notice to former CM Devendra Fadnavis over Axis Bank account transfer issue

NAGPUR: The Bombay High Court here on Thursday sought BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis’s response to a petition questioning the transfer of salary accounts of the police department to Axis Bank, a private lender.

Fadnavis, a former chief minister, had been targeted over this issue earlier by his detractors as his wife Amruta Fadnavis holds a senior position with Axis Bank.

A division bench of Justices Ravi Deshpande and Amit Borkar also issued notices to the Additional Chief Secretary of the home department of the Maharashtra government and the Director General of Police, seeking affidavits-in-reply within eight weeks.

The petition filed by Mohnish Jabalpure alleged that Fadnavis misused his powers as chief minister to help Axis Bank at the expense of public sector lenders.