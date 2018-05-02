Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |

    Bombay HC notice to former CM Devendra Fadnavis over Axis Bank account transfer issue

    NAGPUR: The Bombay High Court here on Thursday sought BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis’s response to a petition questioning the transfer of salary accounts of the police department to Axis Bank, a private lender.

    Fadnavis, a former chief minister, had been targeted over this issue earlier by his detractors as his wife Amruta Fadnavis holds a senior position with Axis Bank.

    A division bench of Justices Ravi Deshpande and Amit Borkar also issued notices to the Additional Chief Secretary of the home department of the Maharashtra government and the Director General of Police, seeking affidavits-in-reply within eight weeks.

    The petition filed by Mohnish Jabalpure alleged that Fadnavis misused his powers as chief minister to help Axis Bank at the expense of public sector lenders.

    Happening Nagpur
    In Pic: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport observes anti-hijack mock exercise
    In Pic: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport observes anti-hijack mock exercise
    Rising mercury in early March hints at harsher summer ahead in Nagpur
    Rising mercury in early March hints at harsher summer ahead in Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Teenage boy stones grandma to death over domestic fracas in Gittikhadan
    Teenage boy stones grandma to death over domestic fracas in Gittikhadan
    Cops track, nab man for pocketing employee’s Rs 8.55 lakh & hiding in UP
    Cops track, nab man for pocketing employee’s Rs 8.55 lakh & hiding in UP
    Maharashtra News
    परिवहन विभागाचा ३६.४२ लाख रुपये शिलकीचा अर्थसंकल्प परिवहन समितीकडे सुपूर्द
    परिवहन विभागाचा ३६.४२ लाख रुपये शिलकीचा अर्थसंकल्प परिवहन समितीकडे सुपूर्द
    नागपुरात ‘गझलबहार’चं आयोजन राष्ट्रीय एकतेवर मराठी, हिंदी, उर्दू मुशयरा
    नागपुरात ‘गझलबहार’चं आयोजन राष्ट्रीय एकतेवर मराठी, हिंदी, उर्दू मुशयरा
    Hindi News
    Yes Bank से 50 हजार से ऊपर की निकासी पर RBI ने लगाई रोक
    Yes Bank से 50 हजार से ऊपर की निकासी पर RBI ने लगाई रोक
    महाआघाड़ी सरकार राजनीत जरूर करें लेकिन नागपुर को बदनाम न करें- महापौर
    महाआघाड़ी सरकार राजनीत जरूर करें लेकिन नागपुर को बदनाम न करें- महापौर
    Trending News
    Video: Besides tricking ‘Plasto’ founder, Vishal Agrawal also sold his property worth crores
    Video: Besides tricking ‘Plasto’ founder, Vishal Agrawal also sold his property worth crores
    Bombay HC notice to former CM Devendra Fadnavis over Axis Bank account transfer issue
    Bombay HC notice to former CM Devendra Fadnavis over Axis Bank account transfer issue
    Featured News
    Women’s Day 2020: Maharashtra girls get to act as ‘collector for a day’
    Women’s Day 2020: Maharashtra girls get to act as ‘collector for a day’
    Fadnavis to face trial in poll affidavit case
    Fadnavis to face trial in poll affidavit case
    Trending In Nagpur
    Video: Besides tricking ‘Plasto’ founder, Vishal Agrawal also sold his property worth crores
    Video: Besides tricking ‘Plasto’ founder, Vishal Agrawal also sold his property worth crores
    Bombay HC notice to former CM Devendra Fadnavis over Axis Bank account transfer issue
    Bombay HC notice to former CM Devendra Fadnavis over Axis Bank account transfer issue
    परिवहन विभागाचा ३६.४२ लाख रुपये शिलकीचा अर्थसंकल्प परिवहन समितीकडे सुपूर्द
    परिवहन विभागाचा ३६.४२ लाख रुपये शिलकीचा अर्थसंकल्प परिवहन समितीकडे सुपूर्द
    वीडियो : ‘ PLASTO ‘ कंपनी ही नहीं ‘ विशाल अग्रवाल ने मदनमोहन अग्रवाल की करोडो की जमींन भी बेचीं
    वीडियो : ‘ PLASTO ‘ कंपनी ही नहीं ‘ विशाल अग्रवाल ने मदनमोहन अग्रवाल की करोडो की जमींन भी बेचीं
    नई शिक्षा नीति के विरोध में होगी दिल्ली में निषेध सभा : प्रो.देवीदास घोडेस्वार
    नई शिक्षा नीति के विरोध में होगी दिल्ली में निषेध सभा : प्रो.देवीदास घोडेस्वार
    Shabby affairs: Four Shiv Sena MLAs demand dissolution of NMC
    Shabby affairs: Four Shiv Sena MLAs demand dissolution of NMC
    Patient at Lata Mangeshkar Hospital dies after falling from wheel chair
    Patient at Lata Mangeshkar Hospital dies after falling from wheel chair
    Stock of Revive Liquid worth Rs 1.45 lakh stolen from truck in Hingna
    Stock of Revive Liquid worth Rs 1.45 lakh stolen from truck in Hingna
    Iron kiosk with Xerox machine, cash stolen from Setu Office in Sadar
    Iron kiosk with Xerox machine, cash stolen from Setu Office in Sadar
    Mobil Associates With The Most Anticipated Movie Of The Year- 83
    Mobil Associates With The Most Anticipated Movie Of The Year- 83
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145