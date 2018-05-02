Bombay HC grants furlough leave for a period of 28 days to Arun Gawli

Nagpur – Division bench presided over by ZA Haq and NB Suryawanshi JJ have allowed writ petition filed by Arun gulab Gawli and granted him furlough for a period of 28 days.

Intially Underworld don Arun Gawli had approached Bombay with a prayer to give directions to DIG prisons to decide his application for grant of furlough.

Gawli had stated that, he has preferred Application for grant of Furlough on 30/11/2019 but still after passage of more than 7 months his application has not been decided.

Therefore division bench presided over by RK Deshpande and Vinay Joshi JJ had directed to decide application for gawli.

As per directions of Division bench application of Gawli was rejected by order dated 26/06/2020 on the ground that he is a gang leader and possibility of commission of crime cannot be ruled out if he is released on furlough.

Gawli had challanged the order stating that earlier when he was released there was no crime committed and he had followed all the conditions.

Nothing the previous good conduct of Gawli, Division bench allowed his plea and directed him to be released on furlough for 28 days.

Adv Mir Nagman Ali appeared for Arun Gawli.