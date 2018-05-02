Bombay grants interim protection from arrest to persons accused of committing forest crime

Nagpur– Justice PV Ganediwala has granted interim protection from arrest to Jilani baig and Sheikh Shakib R/0 Buldhana. They were apprehending their arrest as they were falsely implicated in Forest Crime/POR 608/14 registered with PS Range Forest Office, Buldhana punishable U/s. 42(1), 42(2), 52(2), 55 and 61 (1) of Indian Forest Act.

The case of prosecution that, on 20/O6/2020 the offence was registered against accused Sk.Ajim Sk.Gulamnabi and others as they were loaded the seized property of Moha tree was loaded in their truck. In the said crime forest property worth Rs.3,24,000/- was seized from them.

During statement, they narrated that Sheik Shakib called them to purchase the aforesaid property. At the time of loading, both Jilani baig and Sheikh Shakib were present and they absconded from the spot of incident. Earlier also they have committed another forest crime in which there was theft of teak wood worth Rs.1,60,000/-. In that crime Tractor was also seized from them. It was alleged that, applicants were habitual of committing forest crime.

That, from the spot of incidence, accused Azim, Sameer and Tabish were arrested and they were produced before Hon’ble JMFC Buldhana on 22-06-2020. That, accused were taken into MCR and grated bail on the same day.

It was submitted that, arrested accused have taken the name of Jilani and Shakib during their custody with forest officials. It was also submitted that, first officials have not seen the accused at the spot.

Adv Mir Nagman ali appeared for applicants.