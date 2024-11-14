Bomb threat: Nagpur-Kolkata IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Raipur

Advertisement

Nagpur: A Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight from Nagpur with 187 passengers and six crew members onboard made an emergency landing at Raipur Airport on Thursday morning following a bomb threat to the aircraft, police said.

The aircraft, which had taken off from Nagpur for Kolkata, was diverted after airport authorities received the threat, Raipur’s Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.

The plane landed at the airport in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur after 9 am and was immediately taken to the isolation bay for mandatory security checks, the official said.

The aircraft was being thoroughly checked by the technical staff and bomb squad, he said.

It may be noted that last month at least 410 domestic and international flights operated by the Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats.

Most of the threats were issued through social media.