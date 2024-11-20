Bogus Voting Scandal Exposed in Nagpur’s Hingna Constituency, Video Goes Viral

Advertisement





Nagpur: Voting for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections began with great enthusiasm this morning. However, a shocking incident of bogus voting has surfaced in Hingna constituency, Nagpur, sparking widespread outrage. A video exposing the malpractice at a local college has gone viral on social media.

In the video, an individual alleges that groups of students from outside the area, studying at the college, were sent in batches to cast fraudulent votes. The individual also expressed anger over the fact that, despite the college being officially closed for the elections, students were allowed inside under the guise of the institution’s name to participate in bogus voting. This revelation has raised serious questions about the integrity of the election process and the accountability of the Election Commission and local administration.

Shockwaves Spread Further: wanadongri Incident

Another disturbing incident has emerged involving employees of a private hospital in Dhantoli, who were allegedly sent to vote at a school in Wanadongri. According to sources, these employees were unaware that their names were listed in the Wanadongri voter roll.

Turnout Trends: Rural Enthusiasm Outpaces Urban Nagpur

Despite these controversies, voter turnout in rural Nagpur has been higher than in urban areas:

– Umred leads with 23% turnout.

– Saoner, Ramtek, and Kamthi recorded 20% each.

– Hingna reported the lowest turnout in rural Nagpur at just 17%.

These incidents have sparked significant debate, with demands for immediate investigations to ensure free and fair elections. Authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the viral videos and allegations. Stay tuned for updates.