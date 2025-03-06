Bogus Tender Scam Exposed in Nagpur; Case Filed Over Fake Hostel Cleaning Contract

Advertisement



Nagpur: A major fraud case has come to light in Nagpur, where a fake tender was issued under the name of a government department. The scam involved a bogus contract for the cleaning of 20 grant-in-aid hostels under the Social Welfare Department. Following the revelation, a case has been registered against the mastermind, Shrikant Doifode, at the Sadar Police Station.

Three days ago, the accused, Shrikant Doifode, allegedly released a fake advertisement under the name of the District Council’s Social Welfare Department. The advertisement stated that contracts were being offered for the cleaning of 20 hostels. Shockingly, the fraudulent notice was issued using a forged letterhead of the Social Welfare Department.

As part of the scam, a contract was awarded to a company, and cleaning work was scheduled to commence on March 21. However, when the company attempted to verify the tender with the Social Welfare Department, officials denied the existence of any such process, exposing the fraud.

Currently, the police are investigating whether more individuals were involved in the scam. Authorities are also probing whether this was part of a larger fraudulent network or an isolated attempt by a single individual.