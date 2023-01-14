Bogus Sales Tax Inspector dupes woman of Rs 6 lakh on marriage promise

Nagpur: A trickster duped a woman to the tune of Rs 6 lakh on marriage promise by posing as a SalesTax Inspector from Pune after befriending her on a matrimonial website.

Identified as Santosh Uttamrao Kawle (30), the accused is a resident of Yeoti Mandwa, Tehsil Ghatanji, district Yavatmal. The 29-year-old victim, residing in Beltarodi Police limits, told police that she saw accused Kawle’s profile on matrimonial site — jeevansathi.com — in July last year. She started communicating Kawle’s profile as he had mentioned that he was a Sales Tax Inspector from Pune. Over the next few days, she communicated with him via phone calls, WhatsApp and video calls. After gaining her trust, he promised to tie the nuptial knot with her.

Between July 24, 2022 and September 21, 2022, Kawle took Rs 6 lakh from her saying that he was in dire need of money for some urgent work. Later, she verified his profile and was shocked to find it to be fake.

Based on the woman’s complaint, Beltarodi ASI Dakhore booked the accused Santosh Kawle under Sections 406, 420 of the IPC and probing the matter further.

