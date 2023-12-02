Bogus journalist arrested for extortion attempt at Sosha Cafe, Gokulpeth in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Ambazari Police have apprehended a fake journalist, Munna Patel, for allegedly demanding Rs 1 lakh in extortion from the owner of Sosha Cafe in Gokulpeth.

Patel, a notorious individual with a history of similar offenses across various police stations in Nagpur, has now been booked in connection with this incident.

According to police sources, Munna Patel reportedly threatened Avinash Bhusari, the owner of Sosha Cafe, intending to tarnish the establishment’s reputation while demanding Rs 1 lakh in cash.



In response, Bhusari filed a complaint with the Ambazari Police Station. Acting swiftly on this complaint, the Ambazari Police apprehended the accused, placing him under arrest.

Further investigations into the matter are ongoing.