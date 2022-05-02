Bodies of two youths found lying on railway track in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed in Byramji Town area of Nagpur as bodies of two young men were found lying on railway track in the midnight of Sunday, May 1. The bodies of the duo were found cut by a train on the Delhi route.

The deceased have been identified as Avkash Sushil Madavi (22) and Navin Sunil Masram (22), both residents of Byramji Town, near Khadan Slums, Nagpur.

Sadar Woman PSI Uminwade, based on information provided by Sushil Laldas Madavi (57), registered a case of accidental death and launched an in-depth probe into the matter.

