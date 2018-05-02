Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Bobby Makan Murder Case : Absconding Manjeet Wade surrenders amid high drama

Nagpur: Manjeet Wade, the alleged mastermind in the murder of transporter Bhupendra Singh Makan alias Bobby Sardar on Friday mysteriously surrendered before the city Crime Branch.

However, some have called this as a scripted drama; the surrender has sparked another controversy in Bobby Makan murder case which rocked the city in April. The cops however have different story to tell as they claimed they received a tip off on Wade’s secret visit to the city and they managed to nab him at his residence.

Bobby Makan, whose body was found in the forest of Kondhali in the outskirt of the city on April 28, had been kidnapped from his office on Kamptee road on April 25. Following which Jaripatka police registered a case of kidnapping and murder and formed several teams for hunting the criminals.

During the same, police recovered Innova car used in the crime. Subsequently, crime branch team arrested the car driver Honey Chandak from Mumbai. During interrogation the driver spell the beans and revealed the names of other suspects including Little Sardar and Manjeet Wade.

It was reported that Manjeet and Little Sadar had joined hands to eliminate Makan over some property and monetary dispute. Even Little Sadar had old rivalry with Bobby, owing to a murderous assault launched on him by Bobby.

