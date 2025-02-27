Blow to secrecy: HC orders MahaGenco to release FGD contract copy

The contract, awarded to Shapoorji Pallonji Company for project at Koradi Thermal Power Station, has been at the centre of legal scrutiny

Nagpur: In a major setback to claims of confidentiality, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has ordered MahaGenco to provide the petitioner with a copy of the work order and agreement for the Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) project at Koradi Thermal Power Station (KTPS). The contract, awarded to Shapoorji Pallonji Company, has been at the centre of legal scrutiny.

MahaGenco had initially refused to disclose the contract details, citing concerns over secrecy and potential threats to nearby villages. However, after reviewing the documents, Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Vrushali Joshi ruled that there was no basis for withholding the information. The court has now directed MahaGenco to hand over the contract copy to the petitioner within two weeks.

Govt’s role under scanner

The Central Government’s Environment Department has also been instructed to submit an affidavit regarding the project within the same timeframe. The case stems from concerns over the establishment of the FGD system, which is meant to reduce pollution from units 8, 9, and 10 of KTPS.

MahaGenco’s counsel informed the court that the Rs 1,340 crore work order for the project was issued on November 16, 2023, while environmental clearance for the power plant’s expansion was granted back on January 4, 2010. A public hearing was conducted on May 29, 2023, regarding the expansion, but petitioners argue that it was deeply flawed.

Call for a fresh public hearing

Petitioners, including Vidarbha Connect NGO’s Dinesh Naidu, scientist Dr. Sharad Pawar, and retired MSEDCL Director Anil Palamwar, contend that the public hearing did not allow adequate citizen participation. They claim that many people were unable to voice their concerns about the 660 MW expansion project, partly due to the severe heat on the day of the hearing. They are now demanding a fresh public consultation.

In the ongoing legal battle, Adv. Tushar Mandlekar appeared for the petitioners, while Adv. Mohit Khajanji represented MahaGenco. With the court’s latest directive, the veil of secrecy surrounding the FGD project has been lifted, intensifying scrutiny over the decision-making process.