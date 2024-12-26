Blow to sand mafia: 302 cases filed, 656 arrested, Rs 70 crore goods seized in Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: In a decisive crackdown on the rampant menace of illegal sand mining, the Nagpur Rural Police have reported significant strides in their operations between January and November 2024. According to official data, a staggering 302 cases were registered, 656 individuals were arrested, and 361 vehicles were seized during this period. The cumulative value of the seized material is estimated at a remarkable Rs 70 crore.

This represents a dramatic escalation compared to 2023, when 194 cases were lodged, 372 arrests were made, and 208 vehicles were confiscated, with the total seized material valued at Rs 30.20 crore. The sharp rise in enforcement highlights the intensified efforts by the Nagpur Rural Police to address the illegal sand mining crisis, which has long plagued the district.

Targeting a persistent menace

A senior police official attributed the increased action to enhanced vigilance, better coordination, and strategic operations. “The sand mafia has been deeply entrenched in these rural areas, often supported by powerful criminal syndicates,” the official stated. Notable hotspots for sand theft include Ramtek, Mauda, Aroli, Umred, and Bhiwapur, with illegal excavations detected in Khaparkheda, Khapa, Parseoni, Deopalar, and Kanhan.

The problem extends beyond district borders, with sand being smuggled from neighbouring regions such as Paoni in Bhandara and areas in Madhya Pradesh. Despite the police’s intensified operations, the illegal sand trade continues to thrive as a significant revenue source for criminal groups, many of whom are believed to launder their earnings through investments in real estate.

The rise in arrests and seizures, though impressive, represents only the tip of the iceberg. Law enforcement faces formidable challenges, including limited resources and political interference that enables the sand mafia to operate with impunity. The environmental toll is another pressing concern, as rampant excavation from riverbeds, particularly the Kanhan River, leads to severe ecological degradation.

The Kanhan River’s sand is highly sought after in the construction industry, fueling a robust black market. Over the years, several mafia leaders from areas like Khaparkheda, Saoner, Ramtek, and Mauda have amassed significant fortunes. Some have been linked to laundering operations involving real estate and agricultural land.

Rising aggression

The audacity of the sand mafia has escalated alarmingly. In January 2024, a shocking incident near Ramtek saw a group of smugglers attempt to run over a woman police officer after her team intercepted eight vehicles transporting illegal sand. The incident underscores the growing violence associated with the trade.

Adding to the brazenness, reports have emerged of a small bridge constructed across the Kanhan River by the sand mafia to facilitate the seamless transport of illegally mined sand. This alarming development highlights the lengths to which these operators will go to sustain their lucrative business.

While the Nagpur Rural Police have achieved commendable results in their fight against illegal sand mining, the battle is far from over. Addressing this multi-dimensional issue requires not only sustained police action but also stricter regulatory oversight, public awareness, and a concerted effort to dismantle the nexus between the sand mafia and political patronage.

As the district grapples with this crisis, the call for a comprehensive strategy to curb illegal sand mining grows louder. The authorities must rise to the challenge to safeguard both the region’s natural resources and its governance.