Published On : Mon, Jan 13th, 2025
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Bloodbath in markets, Sensex falls over 1,000 points

Advertisement

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled on Monday amid weak global trends and unabated foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 1,048.90 points to settle at 76,330.01 while the NSE Nifty dropped 345.55 points to 23,085.95.

Gold Rate
Thursday 09 Jan. 2025
Gold 24 KT 78,700 /-
Gold 22 KT 73,200 /-
Silver / Kg 91,200 /-
Platinum 44,000/-
Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Meanwhile, rupee crashed 27 paise to hit a new lifetime low of 86.31 against the US dollar, dragged down by a robust American currency amid volatile global cues.

Meanwhile, rupee recorded steepest single-day fall in nearly two years and crashed 57 paise down at record low of 86.61 (provisional) against US dollar.

Join our WhatsApp Channel for real updates!
Advertisement