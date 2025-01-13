Bloodbath in markets, Sensex falls over 1,000 points

Advertisement













Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled on Monday amid weak global trends and unabated foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 1,048.90 points to settle at 76,330.01 while the NSE Nifty dropped 345.55 points to 23,085.95.

Gold Rate Thursday 09 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 78,700 /- Gold 22 KT 73,200 /- Silver / Kg 91,200 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Meanwhile, rupee crashed 27 paise to hit a new lifetime low of 86.31 against the US dollar, dragged down by a robust American currency amid volatile global cues.

